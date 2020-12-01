One of the region’s largest employers recently introduced a new chief executive officer and announced several other leadership changes.
Whelen Engineering Co., the Connecticut-based manufacturer that employed more than 800 people at its Charlestown facility as of July, announced in a Nov. 19 news release that former Chief Operating Officer Geoff Marsh has been tapped for the top job.
George W. Whelen V, the company’s former president and CEO, was named executive vice president as part of the shakeup. Whelen, the grandson of Whelen Engineering founder George Whelen III, was also elected to its board of directors.
In the news release, the company said the move is part of a “strategic plan” introduced several years ago to ensure its growth and long-term success.
Founded in 1952, Whelen Engineering produces warning lights, sirens and other emergency warning equipment for mass-notification systems as well as the automotive and aviation industries worldwide, according to its website.
As COO, Marsh oversaw its production, manufacturing and supply-chain operations, the company noted in announcing his new post as president and CEO. He began his career with the company as an entry-level mechanical engineer more than 26 years ago, according to the release.
“[Marsh’s] business acumen, market understanding, practicality, and problem-solving abilities will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with quality, high-performing, innovative products,” Whelen V said in the release. “Whelen is a brand relied on by first responders around the world, and under Geoff’s leadership we will continue to deliver on that commitment.”
In his new role, Whelen V will oversee the company’s efforts to remain “at the forefront of innovative product development,” according to the release. He had served as president and CEO since 2015, when John Olson left those positions to become executive vice president.
Whelen V remains president and CEO at GreenSource Fabrication, a printed circuit-board manufacturer in Charlestown owned by Whelen Engineering, GreenSource’s human resources manager, Corinne Tuthill, said Monday.
Whelen Engineering announced several other personnel moves last month, in addition to Marsh’s promotion to CEO.
Brian Boardman, its former vice president of New Hampshire operations, was named senior vice president of operations and will assume some of Marsh’s previous responsibilities, the company’s management told staff in a Nov. 17 letter. In his prior role, Boardman oversaw five divisions at its Charlestown facility, according to reporting by the Eagle Times.
The Nov. 17 letter also introduced Jennifer Anderson as vice president of human resources, overseeing staff in New Hampshire and Connecticut, and Carla Luca as head of marketing.
The recent personnel moves come several months after Whelen Engineering laid off nearly 250 employees, including 148 at its Charlestown plant, citing “significant financial constraints” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It employed 981 people in Charlestown and 493 at its Chester, Conn., headquarters before the summer cuts, according to the company.
In a July 10 news release announcing the layoffs, Whelen Engineering said the move came as “the company re-examines all operations in order to streamline and drive long-term growth in the post-coronavirus world.”
The change in CEO will not affect day-to-day operations at its facilities, the company told The Sentinel in an email today.