David Wheeler, a former executive councilor looking to regain his seat, says that as a small-business owner, he knows a thing or two about finances.
Monitoring state spending is a big part of the Executive Council’s job, Wheeler said during a Wednesday meeting with The Sentinel’s editorial board. He said his background puts him in a position to vet state contracts and nominees to state offices.
“As a small-business person, having to balance a budget, having to make sure my employees get paid, sometimes before I do, even, I have that experience to watch the budget, to watch out for spending,” he said. Wheeler also added that he feels he has “pretty good judgment in picking managers for the state’s business.”
Wheeler, a Milford Republican running in the council’s 5th District, owns Maranatha Carpet and Construction and Miracle Acres Farm, where he grows Christmas trees and makes maple syrup. He has served on the Executive Council several times, including his most recent stint from 2015 to 2019, and has also been a state senator and state representative.
In the Nov. 3 general election, he is challenging incumbent Councilor Debora Pignatelli, a Nashua Democrat. The council’s 5th District includes Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy in Cheshire County; Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield, Peterborough and other communities in Hillsborough County; and part of Merrimack County.
Executive councilors serve two-year terms, with duties that include approving state contracts and the governor’s executive appointments.
If elected, Wheeler said he would ensure the state gets the best bang for its buck. As an example of his experience doing so, he pointed to a past practice he helped reform.
The state used to issue requests for proposals seeking a type of bond called a “bid bond” for smaller projects, such as roofing jobs, parking lot repairs or plowing, which Wheeler said required more paperwork and often resulted in only one firm bidding on a project.
In his previous years on the council, he said, he was involved in an effort to remove the bid-bond language from RFPs, and more companies began submitting bids for these projects.
He also addressed concerns by Democrats about the way the state has expended its $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding, which has been administered by the Governor’s Officer for Emergency Relief and Recovery, generally without requiring approval from the Executive Council. He said he would disapprove of that spending were New Hampshire not in the midst of a state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he also said he feels Sununu should not continue to extend the state of emergency.
The state of emergency, declared in March, gives the governor additional power to spend without the usual legislative oversight.
In addition, Wheeler said that while the council typically leaves it to the legislature to set policy, sometimes there are deviations from that. For example, Wheeler said he would not vote to approve contracts with Planned Parenthood.
Another major responsibility of the Executive Council is to vote on nominees for state offices. One such office, which has been frequently discussed this election cycle, is the N.H. Supreme Court seat that has been vacant for more than a year after the council voted down Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
“With the judges, people know that I expect judges to follow the constitution, not to write law,” Wheeler said.