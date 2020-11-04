Milford Republican Dave Wheeler has taken back a seat on the N.H. Executive Council, defeating incumbent Nashua Democrat Debora B. Pignatelli in District 5.
The district includes, among other communities, the Monadnock Region towns of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
Wheeler won 75,287 votes to Pignatelli's 74,060, according to official state results.
The Executive Council seat has bounced back and forth several times between the two, both of whom are also former state senators and representatives.
This article has been updated with official state results.