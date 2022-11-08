N.H. Rep. Peter Leishman campaigns next to Jonah Wheeler outside the polls at the Peterborough Community Center on Tuesday. The two Peterborough Democrats won the two seats up for grabs in Hillsborough County House District 33.
Jonah Wheeler, a Peterborough Democrat who was elected to Hillsborough County House District 33 on Tuesday, campaigns outside the polls at the Peterborough Community Center.
Ben Conant / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
Ben Conant / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
Voters wait to check in at the Peterborough Community Center on Tuesday.
Ben Conant / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
Loretta Laurenitis checks in a voter at the polls at the Peterborough Community Center on Tuesday.
Ben Conant / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript
Selectboard member Bill Taylor empties completed ballots out of the voting machine at the Peterborough Community Center during Tuesday's election.
Newcomer Jonah Wheeler and incumbent Rep. Peter Leishman, both Peterborough Democrats, took the two seats in Hillsborough County House District 33 on Tuesday, while Democrat Molly Howard of Hancock won in the newly created Hillsborough District 31.
Howard received 1,093 votes while Republican Jarvis Adams IV, a former state representative from Greenfield, received 852.
District 31 covers Greenfield and Hancock.
In District 33, which covers Peterborough and Sharon, Leishman, 65, and Wheeler, 19, beat out Republicans Rachel Maidment, 22, and Matthew Pilcher, 27, both of Peterborough.
Wheeler and Leishman won with 2,538 and 2,433 votes, respectively, while Maidment received 1,054 and Pilcher received 1,020.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
