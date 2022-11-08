Newcomer Jonah Wheeler and incumbent Rep. Peter Leishman, both Peterborough Democrats, took the two seats in Hillsborough County House District 33 on Tuesday, while Democrat Molly Howard of Hancock won in the newly created Hillsborough District 31.

