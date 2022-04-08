Federal health officials last week authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot for anyone 50 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised, to help bolster protection against the viral disease.
Here’s a rundown of who can receive an additional booster shot, why health experts say people need it and where, locally, to get it:
Who can get a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
On March 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone 50 and older can get another booster shot, regardless of which vaccine they initially received.
People who are at least 12 years old and are immunocompromised may also receive another booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. And those who are at least 18 and immunocompromised can get another booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
When should I get the booster shot?
The CDC recommends the booster shot be administered at least four months after receiving the first booster dose.
Why do people need a booster shot?
These populations — the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions — are the most at risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, such as hospitalization or death.
Current evidence, the FDA says, shows the vaccine’s protection wanes over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in these groups. Another booster shot aims to strengthen that protection.
Does everyone 50 and older need a second booster shot?
No. Unlike the CDC’s guidance for the first booster shot, which encouraged anyone eligible to get one, the language surrounding the second shot is more nuanced.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said that anyone 60 or older should get the second shot, since those populations are more likely to develop severe complications.
However, those between 50 and 60 without any underlying risk factors and living in a community with low COVID-19 transmission rates — like Cheshire County — could wait to get their second booster, according to Khole.
Because they are not at an increased risk, he added these people will still be adequately protected with just one booster.
Will I receive the same type of vaccine I did before?
The CDC says people can choose which COVID-19 vaccine — by Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna — they receive as a booster shot, regardless of which one they initially got. You can get the same vaccine if you’d prefer. A second dose of the Johnson & Johnson booster has not been approved.
What should I expect during and after getting my booster shot?
At your booster shot appointment, you’ll need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card.
Afterward, the CDC says, you may experience side effects, just like after the initial shots. These are normal, the federal health agency reassures, as your body builds protection against the virus.
Side effects can include pain and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, chills and nausea.
Where can people get a booster shot?
Locally, patients of Cheshire Medical and of Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough can get a booster through their primary-care provider, whom they should call to schedule an appointment, according to the hospitals’ spokespeople.
People can also schedule a vaccine appointment through their local pharmacy, at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
If you are homebound, you can schedule an at-home vaccination by calling the state health department’s homebound call center at 603-338-9292 or visiting onsitenh.com/vaccine.
Before making an appointment, people should consult with their health care provider to determine if the booster shot is right for them, according to the CDC.
What will a COVID-19 booster shot cost me?
Like the initial doses of the vaccine, booster shots are free, regardless of insurance status.
Questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or anything else related to the viral disease can be asked at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
To sign up for Olivia Belanger’s weekly health newsletter, The Check-Up, visit www.sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters — signup/Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We thank these donors, most of whom wish to remain anonymous, for their backing, and we continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.