Have you ever wondered who's behind all of “The Earring Lady” racks posted up at shops and gas stations around the region?
Lola Pignoli of Brattleboro has been growing her jewelry business for more than two decades. She worked in retail for several years, specifically managing the front end of a pharmacy. Making things look good was her specialty, and it still is.
Today, she says her earrings are displayed for sale in more than 90 stores in southern New Hampshire and Vermont. They include local gas stations and convenience stores such as T-Bird and Sandri Sunoco in Keene, J+J Discount and The Big Deal in Spofford, and Marlborough Country Convenience.
Selling handmade earrings that she says range from classic, novelty-type styles to funky, "hippie" and fun allows her to channel her creativity into her business.
It all started when she began selling handmade jewelry at festivals, trade shows, and flea markets.
The $5 earrings were her best-selling item.
The idea for turning her jewelry into a full-fledged business was sparked when she bought an earring rack for a friend.
“I thought, this would be a great way to display and sell earrings in stores,” Pignoli said.
She started making jewelry in 1997 when her daughter Beth, now 34, was 12. But her love for crafting doesn't stop there; she also enjoys painting, sewing and making succulent gardens. She even makes her own holiday gifts.
She opened her first account in Chesterfield at Riverside Grocery in 1997.
“It keeps me busy,” she said. “I go around to each rack every three to four weeks to rotate products and keep things fresh.”
She also says she will replace an earring if it gets lost or repair it if it breaks.
“I’m hoping to start an online presence this year,” she said. For now, her phone number is posted on each rack, and she can be reached at ladyearring@gmail.com.
Pignoli noted that some of her favorite moments with customers happen when she gets to meet them while she's out servicing her kiosks.
"People aren't always sure if there really is an Earring Lady."