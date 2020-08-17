Nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of Cheshire County residents have been tested to see if they have the viral disease.
But a fraction of that number have opted to get an antibody test, data from the state health department show.
An antibody blood test determines if someone has had COVID-19 and developed antibodies in response. Diagnostic tests — the most common type of test, usually administered with a nasal swab — show if someone has the disease.
Anyone can get an antibody test, in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 guidance. As of Aug. 10, 775 people in Cheshire County have had an antibody test, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
And while antibody tests are generally encouraged by health officials, it’s still unclear whether everyone should get one, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
The biggest reason for this, he said, is a positive test result could lead to a false sense of security.
“All it can tell you is if you ever suffered from COVID-19 in the past ...,” Khole said in an email, “It cannot guarantee if you are truly immune to the illness.”
Along with many facets of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, scientists and health officials still don’t know if people can be immune to COVID-19.
The best use for antibody testing, according to Khole, is for seroprevalence studies — to understand what percentage of the population is or was truly afflicted with the illness.
Antibody tests can also identify antibody-rich plasma to donate. Some research shows this plasma assists in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.
A sensitive and specific antibody test will also be crucial in testing whether a vaccine works, health officials have said.
But Khole explained researchers aren’t sure yet what to do with antibody test results or what the ramifications of the results are.
“Unless the population is being tested under the umbrella of such studies, or until there is more information on better analyzing the results,” Khole said previously, “I would find it difficult to recommend antibody testing for all.”
Regardless of the test result, he said everyone should continue taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“False positive[s] might lead folks to believe they are now ‘immune’ to COVID-19 and can let go of conservative measures such as social distancing, masking and hand hygiene,” he said. “Similarly, false negatives might render individuals to be callous as well.”