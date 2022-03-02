WESTMORELAND — Residents will gather next week to consider a new fire station, along with other articles on this year’s town warrant.
Here’s a look at Westmoreland’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,514,235, up about 6 percent, or $85,876, from the $1,428,359 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked whether to build a new, $2,438,000 fire station, funded through a bond. The station would be built on town-owned property behind town hall, to replace a 3,650-square-foot station built in 1954. This is the second year the article — which requires a three-fifths majority to pass — has been on the warrant.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked to appropriate $27,000 to restore and relocate the town hall clock.
They will also be asked whether to discontinue the town hall septic capital reserve fund, created in 2021. If this article passes, funds and accumulated interest would be transferred to the town’s general fund.
Contested races: John Snowden and Jack C. Zeller are vying for a three-year seat on the selectboard.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at town hall.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at Westmoreland School.
This article has been updated to correct the location and time of the town elections.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
