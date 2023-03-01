WESTMORELAND — Residents will gather later this month to consider adopting a community power plan, along with other articles on this year’s town warrant.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,735,252, up $221,017, or 14.6 percent, from the $1,514,235 budget voters approved last year.
Selectboard Chairman Russ Austin said the majority of the increase is because of the first bond payment on the new fire station that voters approved last year.
“Most of it is due to paying back the money we were loaned for the fire station,” Austin said. “And some of it — a smaller amount — is because of increased fuel costs for the highway department.”
Plans are underway for the town to start construction on the new station, which will be built behind where the current station is next to town hall, this spring. It’s expected to be finished by the end of next fall, according to Austin.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked whether to adopt the Westmoreland Community Power Electric Aggregation Plan, authorizing the selectboard to develop and implement a town community power plan. Community power programs enable municipalities to purchase power on behalf of electricity consumers.
They will also consider whether to change the term of the town clerk from one year to three years, beginning with the term of the clerk to be elected at next year’s regular town meeting.
Other articles: Residents will be asked if the town can modify the provisions of the elderly property tax exemption. This would mean, in addition to state and federally mandated qualifications for elderly tax exemptions, that one must have an annual income of not more than $23,400 or, if married, a combined net income of less than $31,400; and own net assets not in excess of $35,000, excluding the value of one’s residence.
These income limits would represent an increase of $5,000 from the current limits, according to Austin.
“We did that to try and make it more reasonable with today’s incomes, so more people could qualify,” Austin said.
Voters will also be asked to support a fundraiser to cover the cost of purchasing and installing a gazebo on the town common.
If all articles on the warrant pass, the total tax impact for someone owning a $200,000 home would be $164, according to the 2022 Westmoreland town report.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Westmoreland School.
Town meeting: Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at Westmoreland School.
