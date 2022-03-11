WESTMORELAND — It’s “second time’s the charm” for a new fire station in Westmoreland, as residents approved a bond Friday night that will see the facility come to fruition.
Last year, the same proposal — which was about $165,000 less than this year’s — fell short by just a handful of votes.
But at Friday night’s annual town meeting, 346 people cast their votes, with 211 in favor and 135 against — narrowly clearing the required three-fifths supermajority.
The article garnered comment on both sides. Some expressed concern about the appearance of the proposed station, saying it doesn’t fit the historical aesthetic throughout town. Others were worried about inflation and supply-chain issues. But town officials said the budget accounted for inflation, and once a contractor is signed, that company would be responsible for acquiring all materials.
The mic passed hands for about 45 minutes as residents shared their support, concerns and asked questions. Finally, a pivotal moment of the evening arrived when Moderator Pete Hills recognized Jay Madden on the floor.
“Can I vote and go home?” Madden asked.
With a bout of chuckles and cheers, a motion was made to take a vote. Residents cast their secret ballots and the session continued, with the results declared only after all other articles had been addressed.
A new fire station is necessary to meet the needs of a modern fire department, officials have said. A 2017 study by Scully Architects determined it would be more financially feasible to build a new station than renovate the existing one.
In addition to failing to meet modern building-code requirements, the current station presents a slew of safety concerns, town officials have said. Its proximity to Route 63 presents a danger as trucks pull in and out of the bays, and the trucks hardly have enough room to squeeze into the bays. There’s also no decontamination area for first responders to clean and air out their gear properly, and first responders don’t have the ability to decontaminate themselves — that is, to shower and change — before heading home to their families.
The now-approved 6,500-square-foot station is planned to be a single-story structure built behind where the current station sits. The larger station will make it easier for trucks to pull in and out of the bays, provide decontamination areas for first responders, and ensure greater security for the department’s equipment.
The current 3,650-square-foot station was built in 1954 and is right next to town hall.
Other business
A $1,514,235 budget — up about 6 percent, or $85,876, from the $1,428,359 budget voters approved last year — also got the greenlight Friday evening, as did raising $27,000 for restoring the mechanism that keeps the town hall clock ticking. The clock was built in 1916, according to selectboard member Frank Reeder, and the town plans to refurbish and move the mechanism to the second floor of town hall to make it more accessible to clock-winders.
Also approved were articles raising $10,000 apiece for the town hall repairs capital reserve fund and the fire equipment capital reserve fund. In addition, $20,000 was approved to install a fire alarm system in town hall.
The Westmoreland School District annual meeting was held just before the town meeting, starting at 7 p.m. Voters approved a $3,833,512 budget, which is down about 0.2 percent, or $7,652, from the $3,841,164 budget voters approved last year.
Residents also approved appropriating $45,000 for the special education high school trust fund.