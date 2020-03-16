WESTMORELAND — Voters quickly passed everything on this year’s warrant at the Westmoreland School District’s annual meeting Friday night.
Among the articles was a proposed operating budget of $4,033,925, and voters also agreed to put $25,000 of any budget surplus available at the end of the fiscal year into a capital reserve fund dedicated to reconstruction and upgrades to school buildings.
Voters also gave a green light to a four-year collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Westmoreland Teachers Association and agreed to raise $48,359 for the estimated increases to salary and benefits for fiscal year 2021. These increases are estimated at $24,351 in fiscal year 2022, $21,808 in fiscal year 2023 and $26,868 in fiscal year 2024.
School board member Michael Norkun estimated eight to 10 people attended Friday’s meeting, which he said wrapped up in under a half hour.