WESTMORELAND — The following were elected without contest Tuesday: Peter Hills for a one-year term as school district moderator (167 votes); Madelynn Cassin (162) and Kevin Powell (152) for two three-year terms on the school board; and Deborah Hatt for a one-year term as district treasurer (166).
Debbie Nelson received 10 write-in votes for a one-year term as district clerk.
A total of 176 people cast ballots at the polls at Westmoreland Town Hall Tuesday.
Westmoreland School District’s annual meeting is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland School gymnasium.