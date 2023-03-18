20230320-LOC-Westmoreland town meeting

Just shy of 100 Westmoreland residents gathered inside the elementary school gymnasium on Friday for town meeting.

 Hunter Oberst / Sentinel Staff

WESTMORELAND — Voters approved a new school operating budget at the annual district meeting, followed by the town business meeting in which residents approved a new operating budget and a community power plan.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.