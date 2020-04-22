WESTMORELAND — The town of Westmoreland has filed a lawsuit against its former clerk and tax collector, seeking to reclaim what it alleges are tens of thousands of dollars that went missing during her time in office.
The lawsuit against Cindi H. Adler, filed March 25 in Cheshire County Superior Court, alleges she diverted the money for her own use.
Adler, who served more than 30 years as Westmoreland’s elected town clerk and tax collector, resigned suddenly in September 2018 after a few run-ins with the selectboard, including a dispute over tax records that landed in court.
The following March, it came to light that Adler was under investigation by N.H. State Police, after an audit found irregularities in 2018 adding up to thousands of dollars. State Police said in a news release that it was investigating whether “a former town employee” had taken property tax payments and other revenue.
The criminal investigation by State Police and the Sullivan County Attorney’s Office remains open, according to Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway, who is handling the case to remove local conflicts of interest. Adler has not been charged with a crime.
According to the town’s new lawsuit, the initial 2018 audit showed about $27,500 was unaccounted for, and a subsequent forensic audit of 2016 found more than $33,000 in “unlocated taxes.”
The new tax collector, Melissa Bonito, also reviewed cash receipts going back to 2012 and discovered “approximately $41,000 in each year not reported as received by the Tax Collector and paid over to the Town of Westmoreland, representing both motor vehicle registration fees and real estate taxes,” the lawsuit alleges.
The town has filed a motion to attach any real estate and bank accounts Adler owns in Cheshire County. An attachment would ensure that Adler’s property would be used to pay the town if it wins at trial.
The motion to attach is for $124,000, an amount the town says it believes it can recover if it prevails in the lawsuit.
Richard Guerriero, the attorney representing Adler in the police investigation, said he was not aware of the lawsuit before Tuesday. "My client will respond in due course, in the court proceedings, once we have had a chance to review the lawsuit and other pleadings," he wrote in an email.
The audit of the eight months she worked in 2018, conducted by the Manchester-based firm Melanson Heath, turned up multiple irregularities in the town’s books. State law requires an audit whenever a tax collector leaves office.
The audit found liens on some properties whose owners had paid taxes in full, liens that were redeemed despite no record of the properties being paid off, taxpayers who had documentation showing they made payments that never appeared in town records and payments from some taxpayers being applied to the accounts of others, among other issues.
In January 2019, State Police Trooper Aaron Gillis applied for two search warrants to obtain town records and personal bank records from Adler. According to an affidavit he wrote in support of one of the warrants, Adler was “hesitant to admit anything” but eventually said she had taken about $5,000 in 2017 after falling behind on a loan for her daughter’s college education.
Adler “admitted to falsifying her ledgers, not documenting tax payments and applying certain monies for one tax payment-to another,” Gillis wrote.
In one case cited by Gillis, a town resident paid his property taxes in December 2017 with a check for $2,098, but Adler’s paperwork showed a payment of only $98. Later, Gillis wrote, another taxpayer was charged $5,099 instead of the $3,099 that was owed. Only $3,099 was recorded, and the extra $2,000 was used to cover the first account, according to Gillis’ affidavit and supporting attachments.
In its initial audit, Melanson Heath recommended further investigation of the town’s finances. The company’s recently completed forensic audit for 2016 cost the town $15,000, which it is also seeking to recoup from Adler, according to the lawsuit.
The Sentinel filed a public records request Monday for the forensic audit and the tax collector’s review of cash receipts dating to 2012. The town had not responded to that request as of Tuesday evening.