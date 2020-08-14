WESTMORELAND — The Westmoreland School Board voted Wednesday night to adopt a hybrid reopening plan for students, with classes set to begin Sept. 10.
The hybrid model will split students of Westmoreland School into two groups, which will attend classes on either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays, according to School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay. On Wednesdays, all students will be able to receive remote support.
A full remote-learning plan will be available for parents who are more comfortable opting out of the hybrid plan, Malay said.
The Westmoreland board also voted Wednesday to push back Westmoreland School’s originally planned Aug. 31 start date to Sept. 10 to be in line with most other SAU 29 member school districts. Teachers will return to school on Sept. 1.
New Hampshire public schools began the shift to remote learning in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued that model through the remainder of the school year. Gov. Chris Sununu issued reopening guidance for schools on July 14, allowing districts to develop individual reopening policies, which districts in the Monadnock Region have been working on ever since.
During a seven-hour meeting of SAU 29’s seven member districts on Aug. 6, the Westmoreland board voted to start the term with an entirely remote schedule, but left the door open for starting under a hybrid plan if board members approved one by Aug 31. Under the plan adopted Wednesday, students will dive right into the hybrid program, Malay said.