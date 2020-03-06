Operating budget: $4,033,925, down $22,640, or about 0.6 percent, from the $4,056,565 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: Voters will be asked whether to approve a four-year contract with the Westmoreland Teachers Association and to raise $48,359 for estimated salaries and benefits increases for fiscal year 2021. These increases are estimated at $24,351 in fiscal year 2022, $21,808 in fiscal year 2023 and $26,868 in fiscal year 2024. Both the budget committee and school board recommend the article.
Also on the warrant: Whether to add $25,000 to the capital reserve fund dedicated to major reconstruction and renovation of school buildings. This money would come from fund balance, not taxes.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meeting: Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m., Westmoreland School gymnasium, 40 Glebe Road