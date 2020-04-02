The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday announced 64 new positive tests for COVID-19, including the first known cases in residents of Westmoreland and Greenfield.
It also announced the fifth confirmed death related to the contagious respiratory illness, of a Hillsborough County man who was younger than 60 and had underlying medical conditions.
The case in Westmoreland was the only new Cheshire County case announced Thursday, bringing the county’s total to eight. Other cases have been reported in Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Rindge and Swanzey.
The first positive or positives in Greenfield — as well as the Hillsborough County death — may be the same cases announced earlier this week by the Crotched Mountain center in that town.
On Tuesday, Crotched Mountain — which serves people with disabilities — said three adult residents had tested positive, including a 46-year-old man with a history of respiratory issues who died Sunday. Three staff members also tested positive, according to the facility.
Because of how the state health department is reporting town-by-town results, Greenfield could have anywhere between one and four confirmed cases.
Including the numbers announced Thursday, 479 New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, 101 have recovered so far. Seventy-three of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Wednesday that all Granite Staters should assume the virus is circulating where they live and take the necessary precautions.
“We consider COVID-19 to be widespread and present in most areas of our state,” he said.
People in New Hampshire with milder symptoms are not being tested, and there is evidence that people without symptoms can also transmit the virus.