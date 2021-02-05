WESTMORELAND — It was a typical Tuesday.
Reginald “Reggie” Goodnow headed to a friend’s farm in town last week to load up his pigs onto his truck to take them to slaughter. It was a task he’d done so many times before.
But this time, one pig got loose, and when he chased it down to catch it, he dropped to the ground. By the time first responders arrived, he was already gone.
Goodnow, 54, is believed to have had a heart attack, according to his wife, Shannon Driscoll.
“You never would’ve seen that coming,” she said.
And as his family looks back on the life he led, it’s clear he made an impact.
“Reg worked harder than anyone I know,” Driscoll said. “He was physically strong and also kind and gentle. There were times I would say to him, ‘Babe, that is not physically possible.’ And guess what, for him it was.”
A Westmoreland native, Goodnow was always doing good in the community — almost as if it were a tribute to his family name. From fixing a dripping faucet to catching loose cattle, he was the guy you called for help.
“He just did anything for anyone that they needed,” said his sister and fellow Westmoreland resident, Paula Leslie.
Driscoll, 53, echoed this, admitting that sometimes she’d get annoyed if housework wasn’t done when she got home from work, but then she’d realize how much Goodnow was doing for others.
“One day I was home from work, and I watched him get interrupted like 10 times by people just dropping in, and he’d say, ‘Well I gotta go to this one’s house,’” she recalled.
To boot, he did it all with a smile and a signature laugh so charming that his nephew, Nate Leslie, said it could get him out of any sticky situation.
And just as much as he loved people, Goodnow loved animals.
He grew up on a farm on Thompson Road full of goats, cows and horses with his parents, Richard and Jane, and seven siblings.
After running his own landscaping firm, he switched gears in 1998 to pursue a career in horse logging — a technique of forestry management that uses horses to transport fallen trees to a collecting area.
He and his wife also have their own farm, Maple Hedge, of which Driscoll said he was very proud.
As part of his logging, Goodnow often donated his horse carriage for the town’s use. This included special events like weddings and proms, sleigh and tractor rides for students of Westmoreland School and rides at Christmastime at Homestead Farms in Walpole.
This constant state of giving was extended to those closest to him, especially when it came to his wife.
The two grew up down the road from each other and went to school together. Sometimes they sat together on the bus, where she said he’d share stories with her.
“He was just a very charismatic kid,” she said.
When Driscoll was 16, the two started spending time together outside of school. Driscoll helped him put a new motor into an old Plymouth Road Runner, and once it was done he’d drive her to school in it every day.
“Then one day he took the back ashtray cover out of the Road Runner and painted on it ‘I love you’ and gave it to me,” Driscoll said. “That was all it took for me.”
“He always had a way of making me feel special,” she added.
Goodnow’s death has led to an outpouring of support from the community of Westmoreland, with several memories of him shared on his obituary and in the town’s Facebook page.
His family has postponed his celebration of life to when it’s warmer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that people donate in his name to the Monadnock Humane Society at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey.
But most of all, they want people to remember Goodnow for who he was.
“He loved his family, his animals, his home and his town, Driscoll said. “He was an amazing person, and he will be greatly missed.”