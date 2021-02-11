A Westmoreland man was indicted recently on charges alleging he choked a woman and tried to sexually assault her.
Elio Merida-Martinez, 32, has been held at the Cheshire County jail since his arrest in November. The indictments — formal charging documents — were issued late last month.
The charges allege Merida-Martinez choked the woman, whom he knew, said he was going to rape her and “started to forcibly remove her clothing.” The events are alleged to have occurred in Westmoreland on one day in November.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for July in Cheshire County Superior Court.