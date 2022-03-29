A federal appellate court has ruled against a legal demand from N.H. Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, and others to be allowed to participate in state legislative sessions remotely.
Berch is among several plaintiffs in a lawsuit against House Speaker Sherman Packard, a Londonderry Republican who has declined to allow state representatives to take part in House proceedings this year without being physically present.
The representatives bringing the lawsuit say they have medical conditions making them especially vulnerable to COVID-19. The lawsuit claims that failure to offer a remote-participation option violates the federal Rehabilitation Act and the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Berch, who was unreachable for comment Monday, underwent a kidney transplant this year. Medication to suppress the immune system is required after such operations.
Some Republican lawmakers say remote participation is unwieldy, technical problems crop up, and that collegiality and decorum suffer.
But in the lawsuit, filed in February 2021, plaintiffs sought a preliminary injunction against Packard to force him to make accommodations for remote participation.
A federal court in Concord ruled against that request within a week of receiving it, saying Packard has legislative immunity, the legal doctrine that protects legislators from being sued for actions taken in the sphere of legitimate legislative activity.
On Friday, the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling and sent the case back to the lower court for further consideration.
“This opinion reaffirms the importance of the integrity of the legislature and the legislative process,” Packard said in a statement Monday evening. “Both the First Circuit and District Court evaluated the plaintiffs’ arguments and ruled against them.”
House Democratic Leader Rep. David Cote, D-Nashua, said the appellate court decision was narrowly focused on the preliminary injunction request. He said the lawsuit will continue.
“Our position remains that the Speaker of the House cannot use ‘legislative immunity’ as an excuse to prevent disabled representatives from participation in the legislative process,” Cote said in a statement.
“Nothing except a desire to gain partisan advantage prevents the Speaker from doing the right, decent, and respectful thing.”
Packard’s predecessor as House speaker, Rep. Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 in December 2020.
Rep. Robert “Renny” Cushing, D-Hampton, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, died March 7 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was the House minority leader.
Another plaintiff, Rep. Ken Snow, D-Manchester, said in an interview Monday that he would be at great risk of COVID-19 if he caught the virus because he is recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a disorder that led to partial paralysis and hindered his breathing.
Snow said he was disappointed with the appellate court’s ruling, especially since committee meetings were held remotely, or partially remotely, earlier in the pandemic.
This year, all meetings in the N.H. House have been in person, while the Senate has allowed some remote participation, as long as there is a physical quorum. Both chambers livestream their sessions to the public.
With 400 members, the N.H. House is the largest single state legislative body in the U.S. Despite this large size, remote sessions can be held successfully, Snow said. He said, for example, that the 180-member House Democratic Caucus has been holding Zoom meetings without a problem.
Snow wears an N-95 face mask when he attends in-person meetings.
“I am somewhat reluctant to attend because I am more vulnerable than most people because of my condition, but I also took an oath to stand up for my constituents,” he said.
“One of my concerns really is what’s going to happen if we have another uptick in COVID-19 cases. It looks like there’s another variant coming along. Is that going to affect my decision and other people’s decision on how safe it is to go?”
A new subvariant, known as BA.2, has been reported in recent weeks around the world, according to published reports.
Snow said that despite the risks, he has been going to work at the Statehouse.
“But I also want to not get in trouble again,” he said, referring to his past bout with Guillain-Barré syndrome.
The other plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the N.H. Democratic Party, Cote, and Democratic Reps. Katherine Rogers of Concord, Diane Langley of Manchester and Charlotte DiLorenzo of Newmarket.