WESTMORELAND — The former clerk convicted of embezzling town funds agreed last year to pay $48,500 to resolve a lawsuit the selectboard had brought against her, according to a previously confidential court document.
The settlement in Cheshire County Superior Court, unsealed Wednesday after legal efforts by The Sentinel to make it public, puts to rest Westmoreland officials’ claims that Cindi H. Adler stole vehicle-registration fees and property taxes over multiple years.
Adler, who resigned unexpectedly in 2018 after more than three decades as the town's elected clerk and tax collector, pleaded guilty last month to multiple felony charges connected to those allegations. In addition to prison time, prosecutors on that case are seeking more than $56,000 in restitution from her — on top of the money she paid the town to resolve its civil lawsuit.
Town Administrator Jo Ann LaBarre said Wednesday she doesn’t know how Adler and Westmoreland’s selectboard arrived at the $48,500 sum. No board members could be immediately reached Wednesday afternoon for comment.
The town sued Adler in March 2020, claiming she’d stolen tens of thousands of dollars in municipal revenue while in office.
An audit of Westmoreland's financial records after her departure — required by state law whenever a tax collector leaves that job — showed $27,500 unaccounted for that year, according to the lawsuit. The missing funds prompted a N.H. State Police investigation into the situation.
A subsequent forensic audit of the town's 2016 books found more than $33,000 in “unlocated taxes” from that year alone, the lawsuit states.
The new tax collector, Melissa Bonito, also reviewed cash receipts dating to 2012 and estimated that Adler hadn’t reported receiving or depositing into municipal accounts around $41,000 in vehicle-registration fees and property taxes each year before her resignation, according to the lawsuit.
Westmoreland’s insurer has since covered the missing 2016 revenue, except for a $1,000 deductible, LaBarre said Wednesday. The settlement money, which the town received last summer, went toward covering the other revenue the audits found to be missing, she said, with the remainder deposited into general funds.
Adler, who invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination in response to the lawsuit, reached a settlement with the town last September, The Sentinel reported at the time. That agreement — signed by the selectboard — was sealed until her criminal case could be resolved.
Last month, The Sentinel asked the court to unseal the settlement, arguing that its contents are “of great public interest,” especially with at least one selectboard member on the ballot in March.
Adler pleaded guilty to four counts of theft by misapplication of property the following week. Her settlement with Westmoreland was made public Wednesday after none of the attorneys involved in her criminal and civil cases objected to The Sentinel’s motion.
The former clerk is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23.
Sullivan County prosecutors, who handled her criminal case to avoid any conflicts of interest with local prosecutors, have proposed that Adler serve between 3½ and 15 years in state prison, with an additional term of five to 10 years suspended. Her lawyer — Keene-based defense attorney Richard Guerriero — said previously he plans to request a lesser sentence.
Prosecutors had accused Adler of withholding about $24,000 in vehicle-registration fees in 2012 and about $2,300 in 2013.
They also claimed she kept more than $1,500 in vehicle-registration fees between 2014 and late 2018, and more than $1,500 in property-tax payments due for the year 2016. The charges connected to those allegations did not specify how much she was accused of taking.