Current and former town administrators inaugurated a new veteran monument in Westmoreland's town common Saturday afternoon. The stone and granite memorial is 9 feet tall and features the names of 401 veterans from 11 different wars who lived in the town when they were enlisted.
WESTMORELAND— After five years of continuous efforts from the current and former town administrators cut the ribbon on a new veteran monument in the town common Saturday afternoon.
Approximately 80 people attended the event during Old Home Day weekend to celebrate the new memorial.
The stone and granite memorial is 9 feet tall and features the names of 401 veterans from 11 different wars, who lived in Westmoreland when they were enlisted, Jo Ann LaBarre, previous town administrator, said.
“We wanted to honor all those who left their families, homes and farms to serve our country,” LaBarre said. “Now their legacy will endure forever.”
Also at the event were honored, Arnold Makinen, 94, and Wes Staples, 90, both former Korean War veterans.
Jodi Scanlan, current town administrator, and LaBarre, have worked since 2018 to have this monument created in place of the previous one. The former monument was in a state of disrepair and only listed 85 veterans from World War I and II, Scanlan said.
“It took a long time to get all of it together, to do all the research and get the names,” Scanlan said. “There’s like generations of people on the plaques.”
Scanlan and LaBarre sold 169 of the monument’s walkway bricks to people and businesses to put their names on, to cover the project's $49,000 cost. The town also contributed money, Scanlan said.
The walkway and monument were completed by Keith Perry, who owns Perry Masonry in Westmoreland.
Sourcing the work locally and be hands-on with the project was fun, Scanlan said.
“It brought a lot of people out to see it. People were a little worried we were going to change the character of the town common, but everyone is very happy with it,” Scanlan said. “We heard all really positive remarks.”
LaBarre said the new monument isn’t “drastically” different from the original one. The idea was to keep it like it was before and not add a "new and modern" character to it. Hopefully with this replacement it will last “forever,” she added.
