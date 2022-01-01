BRATTLEBORO — Slightly ahead of schedule, Cailey and Jack LaPorte welcomed their newborn daughter into the world.
The Westmoreland couple's second child arrived at 12:24 p.m. Saturday at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital — the first birth reported by a local hospital in 2022.
Baby Kennedy Grace LaPorte weighed in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 inches long.
Cailey, who works at Savings Bank of Walpole, said her delivery went smoothly, even though Kennedy decided to show up six days early.
She and Jack — a Keene police officer — hope to be back home with their new bundle of joy by Tuesday. Then, Kennedy will meet her big sister Ryley, who turned 20 months-old the day of Kennedy's birth.
"She's with her grandparents," Cailey said of Ryley. "I can't wait to introduce her."