WESTMORELAND — Bridge work projected to take six months is slated to kick off in Westmoreland later this month, according to the N.H. Department of Transportation.
Stretching over Partridge Brook, the red-listed Route 63 bridge was built in 1935 and last rehabilitated in the late 1970s, according to an email from the state agency. Planned work includes deck replacement and substructure repair, with an estimated project cost of $200,000.
The work is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 18, the transportation department said in a news release. During that time, traffic will be reduced to one lane, directed by stop and yield signs.