One of the minds behind a mixed-use development underway in Keene says he’s seen the world of sustainable architecture evolve in the time he’s lived and worked in the Monadnock Region.
Randall Walter, a Westmoreland architect and developer, is co-owner of Lignin Group with architect Hilary Harris. Walter said Lignin Group is a new limited liability company formed to design and develop the property at 310 Marlboro St.
“Lignin” refers to the adhesive that holds together wood when used in construction, Walter explained.
Walter, 53, said he and Harris are “exploring the ideas and opportunities of architects as developers” and that developers normally work on behalf of their clients rather than for themselves.
“We’re asking the question, ‘What should happen here?’ or ‘What does this place want to be?’ “ Walter said. “We’ve broken 310 into two parts; the initial phase is getting the existing building back on its feet and serving the community. The second part is the housing piece ... and so we identified this building as having great potential.”
The 85,000 square-foot building at 310 Marlboro St. was built in 1947 by the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company to serve as a paintbrush factory, Walter said. Now, the site will be home to 57 apartments to be added by building three stories on top of the existing structure, which already houses a number of commercial office spaces. Walter said current space in the building is more than 80 percent occupied.
“When he first showed me the building, I was a little bit taken aback,” Harris, of Keene, said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in that building and [Walter] always told me the longer you’re in there the smaller it feels, and it’s true.”
Walter said he’s pleased to make use of two sustainable new types of a form of construction known as “mass timber” that will be used to build the new residential stories. Broadly, mass timber is a building process where architects substitute more traditional steel and concrete in high-rise structures with strong, fire-resistant wood options that reduce a building’s carbon footprint, according to the nonprofit Wood Products Council.
Walter said the two types being used in the development are cross-laminated timber and glue-laminated timber. The former involves joining composite wooden planks together to create larger, flat chunks of wood, according to the Wood Products Council. The latter is made up of wood beams bonded together with moisture-resistant adhesives that form a wood building “stronger than steel,” the nonprofit Engineered Wood Association states.
“310 will be a great opportunity to bring mass timber construction into Cheshire County and showcase how a building can be healthy, sustainable [and have] net-zero [carbon impact],” Walter said. “It’s kind of bringing something that originally came out of Europe that’s happening around North America and Canada in particular.”
The plan to build on top of the property’s current two stories also comes from architectural ideas that originated in Europe, Walter said, adding that he’s heard about cities there surveying existing buildings to determine whether adding stories is feasible.
“Wood being lightweight allows buildings to add more floors, and the sustainability story there is we’re not chewing up any more land,” he said. “We’re not cutting down any trees, we’re not adding any more impact, yet we’re gaining much needed housing.”
Up until about 10 years ago, Walter said the conversations about sustainable buildings were more structured around conserving materials, using glass and improving insulation. What they missed, he said, was the carbon footprint of individual materials and insulators, particularly oil-based insulation.
“It became apparent there was a way to make a bigger impact in the design and engineering work by shifting more of construction from steel and concrete to wood,” Walter said. “It was kind of this moment where I don’t think any of us realized how profound the opportunity would be in the material we just worked with because we loved it.”
The inclusion of mass timber in the 310 Marlboro St. project is a continuation of Walter’s wood-based career. After completing a work-study program at Walpole home designer Bensonwood while in college, he said he graduated and oversaw the company’s design studio before it more recently moved to Keene.
There, he met Harris, who said 310 Marlboro St. is a reflection of the enthusiasm Walter has for architecture and development.
“I can’t really say enough good things about Randall — he is, of all the people I know, probably more passionate about his work than anyone I’ve ever come across,” Harris said. “Some people work to make money so they can retire, but Randall is not cut from that cloth at all. I can’t see him ever retiring.”
Walter said he feels the mixed-use project is a culmination of skills he’s learned in his field, including while at Bensonwood.
“I started there focusing on residential work but quickly became interested in larger scale,” he said. “... It’s a big stretch to pull [310] off, but I think it feels manageable based on the talent and local support of people that are here.”
Walter was born and grew up in Princeton, N.J. He said his father worked as a schoolteacher, which afforded him the opportunity to attend Princeton Day School, a pre-K-12 preparatory school, for 13 years of his childhood.
He built wooden furniture during his high-school years and worked for Princeton architecture firm KSS Architects in that time, which he said was a boon for his studies and built the framework for his career. Walter attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in architecture, and graduated in 1992.
“I’ve always made things and designed things, and I knew at a pretty young age that’s called being an architect,” Walter said. “... I feel like a lot of experiences are built on previous ones, and ... working in the development of 310 I’m really fortunate to have a great team of people, professionals and contractors I’ve worked with in the past.”
Upon graduating from Carnegie Mellon, he began work at Bensonwood and lived in several different areas of Keene until moving to Westmoreland in 2004, where he designed and built his current home on about 10 acres of land.
“He’s not an armchair architect; he gets down and dirty,” Harris said.
Before taking on 310 Marlboro St., Walter said he redeveloped the property at 18 Granger St. in Bellows Falls, which was once a masonry building and is now a creative space for fabricators and welders.
He said the experience taught him the value of reinvestment into buildings to provide small businesses with a place to thrive.
“[18 Granger] is a very similar sort of open-concept combination [to 310 Marlboro St.] of professionals and some folks who are working as a hobby or as a side hustle,” Walter said. “Having a good space is really important to a small business.”
Walter isn’t sure of what his next project will be after 310 Marlboro St., but he said he hopes it will take cues from concepts he’s learned during the East Keene property’s ongoing redevelopment.
“This work has shown to be incredibly challenging and satisfying, so I simply hope that there’d be more things like [310],” he said. “I think each instance forces us to adapt and be very responsive to the conditions of any given community, project, building site or building. My senses will be busy here for at least a couple more years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.