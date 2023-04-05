WEST SWANZEY — Construction and improvements have begun at the West Swanzey Athletic Association Memorial Park, the town announced in a news release March 21.
The project includes building a new pavilion and basketball court, improving the parking area and enhancing access to the Ashuelot River.
“We’re really trying to bring in a lot more to the people of West Swanzey by giving them an ability to safely access these community spaces,” said Ashlee Crosby, Swanzey’s recreation director. “That will allow people to get outside and have an active space and give them a community point to gather.”
The projected total construction cost is $85,000. The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund granted the town $47,000 for the work, with the agreement that the project would be completed by early summer. The remaining money will be pulled from Swanzey’s recreation facilities capital reserve fund and the recreation revolving fund, according to Crosby. She added that the public works department is providing and managing most of the labor.
“It’s saving us a little bit of money with the public works department stepping in to help,” Crosby said.
The park on California Street was donated to the town of Swanzey by the West Swanzey Athletic Association in 2013, and first received upgrades in 2016 to 2017, when grills and a kayak, canoe or tubing entrance to the Ashuelot River were installed on the public property.
The Ashuelot River has since eroded the entrance, which was a big push for the town to propose the new renovations to the park, according to Crosby. Decreased ease of access to the river is what helped the town receive the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, she said.
“When the river damaged the stairs there, it made it really unsafe to get in and out [of the river], let alone with a canoe or kayak,” Crosby said. “We were saying, ‘OK, we have people that want to use it; how can we make this safer?’ ”
Once deciding on the initial list of improvements, a basketball court, parking lot and pavilion were later added. The idea behind improving the parking lot came from the town wanting to make the park more accessible for the public. Improving the lot would make the park more accessible to the public, according to Crosby, who added that it would also enhance access for fire trucks that use the water pumping system from the river.
Crosby said she expects construction to be completed in May.
“We’re actually feeling very confident in it because our public works department has been amazing,” Crosby said.
She added that the pavilion was finished within two days in March, with concrete already poured at the end of 2022.
The recreation department expects to get an extension on the early summer deadline if it takes longer to complete some of the construction.
Crosby said this project began before she became the recreation director in 2020, and it’s something she’s pushed for because of her personal attachment to West Swanzey. She grew up there, and is the current assistant town clerk.
“To have these spaces was not something I had as a child growing up in this area,” Crosby said.
“So now that we’re having these opportunities, we’re giving an opportunity for these kids to get outside, and have a space that’s dedicated towards activities with their family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.