SWANZEY — With a separate proposal poised to go before New Hampshire's top court, a Walpole company is pursuing plans for a new 84-unit apartment complex in West Swanzey.
Avanru Development Group hopes to construct a pair of three-story buildings, each with 42 units, at a vacant lot on Route 10 near Gomarlo’s Supermarket, according to a site plan presented Monday to the town’s zoning board of adjustment.
It is the second residential development that Avanru has proposed in Swanzey within the past year.
Last spring, the zoning board denied a special exception for the company’s proposed 76-unit apartment building for seniors at 115 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), following a public hearing at which many residents expressed opposition to the project.
However, a Cheshire County Superior Court judge vacated that decision in December, ruling that the board had misapplied two of its criteria for special exceptions. The zoning board is challenging the superior court order in the N.H. Supreme Court, which has not yet heard the case.
Avanru President and CEO Jack Franks has said the Route 32 development would help raise the rental vacancy rate in Cheshire County, which at 1.9 percent last year, according to the independent state agency N.H. Housing, was below what experts consider healthy.
“The 76 new units of senior housing will help ease the housing crunch in our region,” he said in December.
Franks said Tuesday that Avanru will continue to pursue that project while also moving ahead with its latest proposal, which would comprise 36 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units — all offered at affordable rates.
The company had been looking at the four-acre site on Route 10 a couple years ago, he said, before the manufacturing company John Deere agreed to purchase it for a dealership. Avanru acquired the property in early December after those plans did not materialize, he explained.
Like the Route 32 development, Franks said the new proposal would also help address the local housing shortage, adding that the situation has discouraged economic growth in New Hampshire.
“A lot of the businesses that are here and want to expand can’t expand because there isn’t adequate housing,” he said.
But Avanru is again facing opposition from Swanzey residents.
Half a dozen residents of Perry Lane, which the company proposes using as access to the Route 10 apartments, voiced concerns with the 84-unit project at the zoning board hearing Monday night. (Both developments require a special exception from the board because they are in the town’s business zoning district, which does not otherwise allow multi-family homes.)
David Painchaud Sr. told board members that he thinks the Avanru project would create traffic issues, explaining that it is difficult to turn onto Route 10 from Perry Lane, in addition to more noise from vehicles at the apartments.
Painchaud said that when he and his wife moved to the neighborhood more than 20 years ago, town officials assured the couple that the Route 10 site would have a commercial, not residential, use.
“I specifically purchased this property because the town of Swanzey told me that there wouldn’t be any residential development in the area, other than what’s here,” he said.
Veda Crewe, who lives at the nearby Cobble Hill Pines condominiums, shared concerns for the safety of people walking on Perry Lane and crossing Route 10 to get to Cutler Elementary School or the adjacent fields. Crewe also said that while she supports using the Route 10 property for residential units, the Avanru proposal is too large for the site and would create an urban-like density.
“All of us are concerned about it having the same feel that the rest of the neighborhood has, [with] woods and fields and … that sense of nature being around us,” she said.
Several other residents argued that the Avanru apartments would diminish the town’s rural character and reduce local property values.
To grant a special exception for the Avanru project, the zoning board will need to find that: the proposed use is similar to existing uses authorized in the district and is in an appropriate location; it would not reduce property values or harm the neighborhood; it would not be a nuisance or hazard to vehicles or pedestrians; and adequate facilities would be provided for the proposed use.
Addressing concerns over pedestrian safety, Franks told the board that Avanru plans to install sidewalks on Perry Lane and to build a three-sided shelter for students waiting for the bus at the Route 10 intersection. Swanzey’s director of planning and economic development, Matthew Bachler, added that the town is working with local and state authorities to study general safety concerns on Route 10 and hopes to identify possible improvements.
Franks also rejected residents’ claims that the apartments would reduce property values and argued that “there is no reason to believe” the development would disqualify the project for a special exception under any other criteria.
“Overall, it’s a great location as far as we’re concerned,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities there for people to play outside … and the building itself will be a newer design.”
After hearing more than an hour of testimony Monday night, zoning board members voted to continue the session at their March 15 meeting. If they approve a special exception, the Avanru project would then go before the planning board for a site plan review.