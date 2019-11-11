After meeting with consultants from the Rhode Island School of Design, Keene city officials are targeting 2024 for renovating or removing the West Street Dam, according to Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist.
Blomquist said $88,000 in preliminary design funds have been dedicated for fiscal year 2024, and the city will seek additional public feedback beginning in 2023.
The state has long deemed the dam across the Ashuelot River behind the Keene Starbucks deficient, but Blomquist said there is no immediate safety risk.
“Certainly at this point, [the dam] gets inspected annually,” he said. “If something were to change, we’d have to take some more immediate actions … Certainly the state could come in and push to have the work done sooner.”
While the West Street Dam is at a lower hazard level, the Woodward Pond Dam is listed at a high hazard level by state standards, making it a more immediate priority for the coming year, according to Blomquist.
“The state is comfortable that we’re addressing the higher-need dams first, and then we’ll move on to [the West Street Dam].”
In June, a small group of Keene residents and interested parties from surrounding towns came to a brainstorming session hosted by the city with RISD, where they learned about options for the dam.
RISD graduate students and faculty presented renovations, such as fish ladders, that would allow fish to once again travel upstream, and what the financial and environmental costs of removing the dam or doing nothing would be.
Projections for repair costs have ranged from $425,000 to $450,000, while removing the dam is estimated between $300,000 and $360,000, according to figures previously provided by the city.
The forum also included small group sessions and surveys, which the RISD team will incorporate into a broader study. The Future of Dams project, a multi-state, independently funded interdisciplinary research initiative, uses the responses to develop new decision-making methods for dam issues in the Elm City and other New England communities.
The city has been grappling with what to do with the dam since the state Department of Environmental Services declared it deficient in 2008. In 2012, a group of residents approached the city about the possibility of building a small hydropower generator at the dam, and conducted several studies over the years, but decided last year the project wouldn’t be feasible.