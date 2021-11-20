Keene police are investigating a Saturday morning robbery at Savings Bank of Walpole on West Street, the company announced.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m., bank President Mark Bodin said outside the 400 West St. branch Saturday morning. Seven employees were inside at the time, and no customers were present, he said.
The West Street branch will be closed for the rest of Saturday, the bank said in a Facebook post. Its Court Street location will have extended hours until 2 p.m.
Keene police Sgt. T.J. Derendal declined late Saturday morning to provide more details on the robbery, but said an investigation is underway.
Savings Bank of Walpole turned over security camera footage to police, according to Bodin, who declined to say how much money was stolen. He also declined to say whether a suspect has been identified, referring that inquiry to police.
In its Facebook post, the bank thanked staff members for their "calm and measured" response.
Bodin said some employees were nonetheless "shaken" by the incident. Savings Bank of Walpole plans to offer counseling to all staff, including those at other branches, next week, he said.
"It is one of those challenges and fears that people have in this profession," he said of the robbery.
N.H. State Police also responded to the incident, the bank said on Facebook.
This story has been updated with information from Savings Bank of Walpole President Mark Bodin. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.