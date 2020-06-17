The Keene Public Works Department is warning West Street-area residents and businesses they may experienced discolored water for a period of time starting today.
A well on West Street will has been put into production, the department said in a news release Wednesday morning. The direction of flow in the water distribution system changes when a well begins operating, which can cause water to become discolored.
If people experience this, the department recommends closing all taps except for one and running cold water for 10 minutes. If that doesn't work, turn the water off and then try running cold water again, this time for half an hour.
If the water still has not turned clear after that, people are encouraged to call the public works office at 352-6550.
Additionally, anyone who notices discolored water after doing laundry is urged not to dry that laundry. Instead, they should contact the public works office, which will provide a product for removing any stains.