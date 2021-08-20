A batch of mosquitoes in Rockingham County has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The batch was collected in Salem on Aug. 3, but the state health department says other areas of the state should also be wary.
“Even though this is the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus this year, we know that the risk of West Nile Virus infection and other mosquito transmitted diseases is present throughout New Hampshire,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Thursday in a health department news release.
Identified in Northern Uganda in 1937, West Nile virus was first discovered in the United States in New York City in the summer of 1999, according to the National Institutes of Health. The mosquito-transmitted disease was first identified in New Hampshire in 2000.
Symptoms are flu-like, including fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue, and typically appear within a week of being bitten by an infected mosquito. A small percentage of people infected with the virus can develop a more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis, according to the state health department.
People can lessen the risk of mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves, using repellant on exposed skin, and avoiding outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active, the state health department says.
West Nile Virus is one of three arboviruses transmitted by mosquitoes in New Hampshire. The others are Eastern equine encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus.
A Dublin resident infected with Jamestown Canyon virus died earlier this month.
More information about West Nile and other arboviruses can be found at www.dhhs.nh.gov.