The Keene City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee is recommending the city hire a design firm to help determine whether to renovate the West Keene fire station or build a new facility.
During the committee’s Dec. 10 meeting, members voted unanimously to recommend that City Manager Elizabeth Dragon be authorized to negotiate an agreement with Lavallee Brensinger Architects, which has an office in Manchester, to produce program and conceptual designs for the station. The cost of the work is not to exceed $20,000.
According to Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon, in 2019 the city performed an extensive GIS survey to determine if the Hastings Avenue station was ideally located to meet the needs of the western side of the city relating to response times, water access, future growth and other factors. The survey showed that the West Keene station, which the city acquired in 2018, is in an optimal location to serve the community, Bohannon said.
Now, he added, the city must decide if the building just needs some renovations to bring it up to snuff or if a whole new structure should be constructed. Bohannon told The Sentinel Tuesday that the building is currently not up to the standards for a “reliable fire station” and that the overarching purpose of the project is to ensure it is fit to house an emergency service operation that can meet the needs of the community.
“The primary goal is really to make sure that we determine [the] economic feasibility to renovate or [if] the city needs to build a new construction, and that will be the purpose of this particular design process,” Bohannon told the committee during the meeting. “The secondary goal will be to determine the cost effectiveness [for] the city to relocate the Emergency Operating Center, which is in city hall now, to Hastings Ave.”
The Emergency Operations Center is a room that is prepared for city staff to gather when they need to coordinate during an emergency situation, such as a flood, according to Bohannon.
The facility in West Keene was deeded to Keene two years ago from the N.H. Adjutant General’s Office, Bohannon said. In 1958, when the property was deeded to the N.H. Army National Guard to use as an armory, the deed included a clause stating that the property would be returned to the city if the National Guard no longer required it to fulfill its mission.
The city began using the building as a fire station in 1998, allowing it to reduce response times and fulfill a growing need for ambulance, fire protection and related emergency services in the area, according to Bohannon. Keene also has a central fire station on Vernon Street.
Keene issued a request for design services in October and received six responses. A staff team including Bohannon, Fire Chief Mark Howard and nine other fire department employees reviewed the responses and ranked Lavallee Brensinger Architects as their top pick.
If negotiations with Lavallee Brensinger are unsuccessful, the committee’s recommendation for the council would be to allow Dragon to initiate negotiations with the team’s second choice: Port City Architects, based in Portland, Maine.
The recommendation will now head to the council, which is set to convene for its next meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.