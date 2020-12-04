A West Keene bar and restaurant reopened Friday after being closed for more than a week because several customers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
MacDougall's Tavern, at 630 Park Ave., closed Nov. 25 after six customers notified bar staff they had tested positive for the viral respiratory illness, owner John MacDougall said Friday. An additional customer later notified the bar they had contracted the coronavirus, and both MacDougall and one of his five staff members also tested positive that week, he said.
"Me and two of my cooks have passed our quarantines, and can come back to work," MacDougall said. He added that he has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, aside from a runny nose on Nov. 22.
No one was inside the tavern during the nine days it was closed and the staff quarantined, MacDougall said, and the business follows CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing surfaces within the bar.