WESTMORELAND — Voters approved four zoning amendments and elected an overseer of public welfare at during Tuesday’s annual elections.
Incumbent Elaine Moore won a one-year term as the overseer of public welfare with 89 votes to challenger Kelly Wright’s 75.
The zoning articles, which replace the term “personal services” with “retail store or services”; amend the definition of a zoning administrator; and address drive-thru establishments and mobile home park permits, all won handily.
The following were elected without contest: Russ Austin for a three-year term on the board of selectmen (165 votes); Theresa Russell for a one-year term as town treasurer (170); Jodi Scanlan for a one-year term as town clerk (172); Jo Ann LaBarre for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (172); Katherine Cox (163) and Susie Harris (165) for two three-year terms as library trustees; Peter Hills for a two-year term as moderator (162); Rachel Bartlett for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (164); Christine Abdelnour for a three-year term on the budget committee (160); Cecile Goff for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds (164); and William “Bill” Franzen (153) and Timothy F. Thompson (162) for two one-year terms on the Briggs Fund Committee.
Westmoreland’s annual town meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Westmoreland School.