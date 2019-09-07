Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld will meet with voters at Keene State College Tuesday.
The former Massachusetts governor is running a primary challenge to President Donald Trump.
Weld, 74, will field questions from voters from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Young Student Center, after introducing his campaign’s New Hampshire steering committee earlier in the day in Concord, according to a news release from the campaign.
In June, Weld caught up with The Sentinel while fishing on a pond in Gilsum, where he has belonged as a member of an association since 1986.
Since announcing his primary challenge to Trump in April, Weld has been joined by Joe Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois and conservative talk radio host.