The light is striking, enlightening, as libraries are meant to be. Except the Keene Public Library is no longer just a library; it’s a multimedia, multi-building community campus that is modern, airy, bright and pivoting toward the future.
Light seemingly flows outward in all directions from the Putnam Atrium, the brand-new connector that melds the traditional library and its former neighbor, the Masonic temple, into one entity. It’s a gathering place and a welcome center, funneling patrons into the rest of the campus.
Come see for yourself.
On a weekend bursting with activity in Keene — Walldogs to baseball — the library’s expansion dedication is right up there in grandeur. The ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place Sunday at 2 p.m., but that’s merely the kickoff to an afternoon immersed in music, theater, the arts and — of course — books. The dedication is the culmination of an $8.8 million project that featured renovations, infrastructure upgrades (lighting, heating, etc.) and construction of the new atrium. It’s a collaboration between the library’s board of trustees, Friends of the Library and the city of Keene.
“It really doesn’t happen without all of these partners,” said Judy Putnam, co-chairwoman of the capital campaign and a library trustee for more than 20 years.
This week, workers were scurrying throughout the buildings trying to complete a multitude of last-minute tasks in time for Sunday’s dedication. Though finishing touches will continue beyond Sunday, ongoing modifications are a metaphor for the library itself.
“In a certain way, the whole thing is a work in progress,” Putnam said. “It’s potential. It’s for everybody’s ideas.”
The celebration will begin with an official greeting from Mayor Kendall W. Lane, and the formal ribbon-cutting in front of the new entrance on West Street. Those glass doors lead directly into the new Putnam Atrium, which will be used as an informal public gathering space, under the supervision of library staff. Turn left, and you enter the renovated library annex, originally the Masonic temple; turn right, and you come into the main library, the stacks spread out before you; go straight, and you’ll end up back outside on Winter Street.
After the ribbon-cutting Sunday, most people will turn left into the annex and file into renovated Heberton Hall, where representatives of the trustees, Friends of the Library and the capital campaign will offer brief remarks.
Acclaimed author Ernie Hebert of Westmoreland is the guest speaker, and he will reflect upon the impact the Keene library had in shaping his life as a writer and teacher. Hebert, the campaign’s honorary chairman and a retired English professor at Dartmouth College, has written previously about his experiences as a boy in the Keene library:
“The first thing I remember about the Keene Public Library as a boy is that nobody said ‘don’t.’ I wandered the stacks looking for … what? Well, I didn’t know. I kept waiting to be admonished, but it never happened. The result is that I began to think of the library as a sanctuary.”
Hebert writes that “Swiss Family Robinson” was one of the first books he discovered and read as a child, because upon opening it in the middle, one of the characters was named Ernest.
Decades later, the library of Hebert’s youth still exists — “Swiss Family Robinson” is still in the stacks and available (j FIC WYSS).
Or, perhaps, instead of a book, a 3D printer better fits your futuristic needs.
That’s where the Kingsbury Maker Space comes in, a place in the annex where users have access to a 3D printer and other high-tech gadgets. And who would have thought a library card would allow you to check out garden tools? On Sunday, representatives from Monadnock Grows Together will introduce the library’s seed and garden tool lending area, all part of the new annex.
After the ceremonies conclude, the buildings will be open for tours, both guided and self. An array of artists and musicians will be on hand to showcase the available performance art space in the annex, particularly Heberton Hall and Cohen Hall, which is on the second floor. Simply, Cohen Hall is acoustically magnificent.
“I’m particularly drawn to this space,” Putnam says. “It’s the only space that has no natural light. If you’re in the theater and want total control, it’s perfect.”
Performers Sunday will include Virginia Eskin on piano, MoCo Arts, the Elm City Saxophone Quartet and Fireside Winds. Also, the Edge Ensemble Theatre Company, which is based in Heberton Hall, will do a reading of “Love Letters,” which is currently being staged there. And the Monadnock International Film Festival will screen a short feature.
The library’s youth department will offer STEM activities in conjunction with a program being developed as part of its Institute of Museum and Library Services grant titled “Little Makers: Library STEM and Maker Activities for Very Young Learners.” The new teen room in the main library is also open.
The festivities will climax at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by the Cecilia Ensemble from the Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs in the new courtyard on Winter Street.
The annex features several rooms for meeting and classroom space, and Cheshire TV’s studios have been relocated to the second floor. The annex also features a new elevator with five stops, new ramps and stairways. All will be open for the public to explore Sunday.
Of the money raised, $5 million came from many locally prominent individuals, foundations and businesses. Those who gave $100,000 or more have spaces named after them, including: the Timken Teen Space, the Henkel Room, the Eppes Room, the Booras Room, the Kingsbury Maker Space, the Masiello Classroom, Cohen Hall, Putnam Atrium, Gallup-Minard Courtyard and the Gallup Porch.
Patrons can also view commemorative pieces of two stately sugar maple trees that had to be removed from the West Street side of the building for the renovations. Members of the Monadnock Woodturners asked if they could use the wood to commemorate the existence of the trees, and the results are several wooden sculptures on display.
Putnam said the entire experience should be a boon to the city.
“I think this will be a really appealing place for people to come,” Putnam says. “And when you drive by, it just sort of fits into the scene.”