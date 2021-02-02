Keene Center reported no active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the first time since late December.
An outbreak of the viral disease at the Court Street nursing home has infected 62 residents and 16 staff members since it began, and 12 residents have died.
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths have been reported at the facility since Friday, when the 12th death was announced, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
As of Jan. 11, Keene Center had about 80 residents and 115 staff members.
Long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus is known to travel quickly through congregate-living settings, according to health officials. This is due to the proximity of residents, many of whom have underlying health conditions.
Another local Genesis facility, Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, is also experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Tuesday, 28 cases had been reported among staff and residents, with seven still considered active. No deaths had been attributed to the outbreak, according to Mayer.
To prevent the virus from spreading any further, Mayer said Genesis facilities have been adhering to strict safety protocols, including daily COVID-19 testing, restricting visitation, screening residents for symptoms three times daily and taking staff members’ temperatures upon entering the building. All outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary, have also been canceled.
Additionally, residents and staff of Keene Center and Applewood began receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 30 through a partnership with CVS Pharmacy.