HINSDALE — A water main break in downtown Hinsdale left 22 homes without water on Saturday night, requiring the town water department to set up a temporary connection.
The break occurred at the intersection of Route 119 and Northfield Road, according to water department Superintendent Jack White. It affected a line that carried water underneath the Ashuelot River.
White said the break was caused by the natural deterioration of Hinsdale's older water infrastructure. The break was reported around 8 p.m., he said, and a temporary water line had been put into service by Sunday at 2 p.m., connecting all those who had lost water.
He said the temporary line will remain in place until a new permanent line can be installed. He wasn't sure exactly how long that would take, but said it would need to be completed sometime before winter.
White expressed appreciation for the Brattleboro Water Department, which assisted Hinsdale's efforts to address the break and set up the temporary line.