New Hampshire health officials over the weekend announced the COVID-19-related deaths of 18 more residents, along with 1,623 more positive tests for the viral disease.
Both of these figures represent the sum of those reported during the state health department’s daily updates on Saturday and Sunday.
All of the people whose deaths were reported during those two days were 60 or older. They included five Hillsborough County women, two Hillsborough County men, two Belknap County men, two Coos County men, one Carroll County man, four Merrimack County men, a Rockingham County man and a Rockingham County woman.
The newly reported positives include previously unannounced cases stretching back several days. Some test results were still being processed, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Of the 1,623, 47 were from Cheshire County, 13 were from Sullivan County, 246 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and there were 74 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
To date, 36,542 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, about 79 percent (28,978) of whom have recovered, according to the state’s most recently updated statistics. The deaths of about 2 percent (656) have been attributed to the disease, and about 19 percent (6,908) have active infections.
Those current cases include 235 in Cheshire County, 53 in Sullivan County and 996 in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The community of residence in 256 current cases was not yet known.
As of Sunday morning, 261 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
The latest daily PCR test positivity rate was listed at 6.7 percent. The state health department does not provide the positivity rate for antigen testing in its daily updates.