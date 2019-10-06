MONDAY, Sept. 30
Construction of apartments at former Colony Mill on West Street in Keene is nearly finished.
Benjamin Kelley, a partner with Brady Sullivan Keene Properties, which is redeveloping the former mill-turned-marketplace into an apartment complex, said the company is putting the “finishing touches” on the units and completing landscaping.
Many people enjoyed watching the 42nd annual Clarence DeMar Marathon from the sidelines and cheering on the runners.
Some sideline supporters rang cowbells, blew bubbles and yelled words of encouragement into a megaphone.
Saturday’s 22nd annual Winchester Pickle Festival did not disappoint in the variations on the event’s signature snack.
The event benefits nonprofit organizations and local groups that run many of the vendor booths as fundraisers, said Kevin Bazan, chairman of the Winchester Pickle Festival Committee.
TUESDAY, Oct. 1
The Keene School District has refuted a complaint by the Keene teachers union that it unfairly disciplined two members under a federal student privacy law.
The union argues the teachers were communicating concerns about employee safety.
The state’s recently finalized budget includes supplemental funding for family-planning services, a win for New Hampshire Title X providers after most withdrew from the federal program in August.
All Planned Parenthood facilities and several other Title X providers left the program after a new rule was implemented by the Trump administration.
A local group hopes to bring the first fast-charging electric vehicle station to the Monadnock Region.
The Monadnock Energy Hub is raising money to put the equipment at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is canceling campaign events and appearances “until further notice” after undergoing a heart procedure, according to his senior advisor Jeff Weaver in a written statement Wednesday morning.
While campaigning in Nevada, Sanders experienced chest pain and, following a medical evaluation, was found to have blockage in an artery, according to Weaver’s account from the same statement.
The Monadnock Regional School District’s proposed operating budget for next school year will include funding for an armed school resource officer.
The board did not approve a specific amount of money for the position, or specify whether it would be part-time or full-time, because administration is still working out details with the Swanzey Police Department, according to Superintendent Lisa A. Witte.
Though some hairy caterpillars may be tempting to touch, irritants on their hairs can cause allergic reactions when they come in contact with human skin, according to Sam Jaffe, executive director of The Caterpillar Lab in Marlborough.
Both the hickory tussock moth caterpillar and the banded tussock moth caterpillar can cause allergic reactions, but Jaffe said it’s extremely rare it will result in a serious medical issue.
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
Leaders of two major health care systems with campuses in Keene and Peterborough officially signed an agreement to combine into one this week.
The proposal to merge Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health — which includes Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — and GraniteOne Health, which includes Peterborough’s Monadnock Community Hospital, still needs approval from the New Hampshire attorney general and federal regulators.
Leaders of the Monadnock Regional School Board and the district’s budget committee plan to meet with administrators to discuss the tense relationship between the groups.
Last school year, the board and budget committee clashed over the committee’s default budget, and legal action was threatened.
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
A former Cheshire County jail inmate is suing staff at the county Department of Corrections, alleging they should have done more to prevent his suicide attempt last year.
The lawsuit filed by Joseph Crocco claims county correctional officers gave him a razor despite being aware he might be suicidal.
On the second leg of her swing through the Granite State, former Federal Election Commission chair Ann Ravel detailed what she sees as the dilapidated state of the American campaign finance system.
With only three seats filled on the six-member commission — one shy of a quorum — Ravel told a crowd at the Hilltop Golf Course clubhouse in Peterborough Thursday that it’s essentially open season for corrupt campaigns going forward.
This year’s Monadnock Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, promises to be a “crafty” celebration, with a craft fair, a craft beer tent and plenty of jack-o’-lanterns.
This year will also feature food trucks serving up “amazing menus,” according to the festival’s organizer.