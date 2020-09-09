A retiring county commissioner won the Democratic primary for Cheshire County treasurer on Tuesday, besting a Keene city councilor.
Charles F. “Chuck” Weed, who chairs the Board of Commissioners but is not seeking re-election to that post, won 4,939 votes to City Councilor Randy Filiault’s 4,030.
The treasurer manages the county’s accounts, though does not have the power to make spending decisions.
Weed will face a former fellow commissioner, Republican Joseph H. Cartwright of Alstead, in the general election Nov. 3. Cartwright, who served as a commissioner from 2017 to 2019, ran unopposed in the Republican primary Tuesday.