The chairman of the three-member Cheshire County Board of Commissioners says he does not plan to run for re-election in 2020, after what will have been six years as a commissioner and 20 years in public office.
Charles “Chuck” Weed, a Keene Democrat, said he enjoys the job but wants to spend more time with his family. Retiring will also make room for someone new to join the board, he added.
“There are only three places available,” he said. “… I don’t see why I should hog it.”
Weed was elected in 2014 to represent the county’s second district, made up of Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury. Before that, he served 14 years as a state representative from Keene. He also worked as a professor of political science at Keene State College, retiring in 2012.
Weed, 76, is three years into a four-year term, which he won in 2016 after running unopposed. Two of the three county commissioner seats come up for election each year, one for a two-year term and one for a four-year term, which rotates between the districts. The District 2 race in November 2020 will be for a two-year term.
In an interview Monday, he called county commissioner “the best public service job I ever had.”
During his seven terms at the Statehouse, Weed often found the atmosphere partisan and stifling, with the party leadership driving the agenda and steering clear of politically risky ideas. That wasn’t the case at the county level, where he worked successfully with both Republican and Democratic commissioners, he said.
“We’re problem-solvers,” he said. “So ideology was never an issue. And of course, ideology is the issue when you get to Concord.”
Weed has served as a commissioner through some of the key decisions leading up to now-underway renovation and expansion of the county-owned Maplewood Nursing Home, including the decision to keep it in Westmoreland rather than moving it to Keene, and the approval of a $36 million bond in May 2017.
Asked to name highlights from his time thus far as a commissioner, Weed mentioned getting the county’s “handyman” program up and running. The program finances renovations that help seniors stay in their homes longer. The goals are twofold, Weed said: “to make them happy, and to save the county taxpayers money, instead of sending them right to the nursing home.”
Weed said he has also enjoyed being involved with the N.H. Association of Counties. As an officer with the group for the last few years, he has traveled to conferences and met representatives from numerous other counties around the country.
As for the 14 or so months left in his term, there’s still work to be done, he said. That includes continuing efforts to address the opioid crisis, such as a Cheshire County jail program that gives inmates medication to help fight addiction. Another ongoing project is a volunteer-led “restorative justice” program meant to provide an alternative path for people charged with low-level crimes.
Weed also expects Cheshire and other counties to press the state to send more tax revenue to local communities, something he said politicians in Concord have promised but not delivered.
“There’s been a lot of what we call cost-shifting, which increases the burden on the local taxpayers,” he said.
After 2020, as he takes a step back, Weed won’t necessarily quit public life entirely, he said. For instance, he’s running for selectman — an elections official — in Keene’s Ward 2 in the city’s election next month.
“I did have election-law experience when I was a legislator,” he said, “and I think it’s the kind of thing that keeps my finger in the pot.”