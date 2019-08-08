A strong, swift storm system moving up the Atlantic coast moved into the region late Wednesday afternoon, prompting flash flood warnings.
The threat of flooding didn’t produce any serious reported problems, but the storm was strong enough to drop trees across the Monadnock Region and knock out power to thousands of customers.
Eversource crews responded to a tree that fell onto power lines in Gilsum early this morning and removed the tree by 5:44 a.m., according to Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods.
Woods said that more than 20 crews from Eversource worked through the night to respond to power outages in Keene, restoring power for approximately 6,100 customers.
All power was restored by 2 a.m. Thursday, she said.
The majority of the outages Eversource responded to Wednesday were in Swanzey, Richmond and Westmoreland, according to Woods.
Around 3,400 customers in Swanzey and Richmond alone were affected when a tree fell onto a transmission line at approximately 7 p.m., she said. Power was restored within five minutes with the use of smart switches that rerouted power from a backup source, according to Woods.
In Gilsum, a section of Route 10 was closed for part of the afternoon until just before 6 p.m. because of downed trees, according to a representative from the N.H. Department of Transportation.
No further information was available from the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office or State Police, who serve the town.
In Brattleboro, parts of Main Street flooded but did not rise to the level to warrant any road closures, according to Brattleboro Police Lt. Paul Sherburne.
Otherwise, Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid fielded approximately 10 calls for downed trees Wednesday.
A representative from Mutual Aid noted that Chesterfield was perhaps the hardest hit of the surrounding towns, with crews responding to multiple reports of downed trees. No further information was available when The Sentinel went to press.
More than 3,600 Central Maine Power Co. customers were still without power Wednesday night. Nearly all of the outages were reported in York and Oxford counties, according to the Portland Press Herald.
In South Berwick, lightning struck a home on 14 Dover-Eliot Road around 4:20 p.m. Photographs show severe damage to the home after lightning hit a tree causing a gas pipe to rupture, starting a fire inside the home, the town’s fire chief told television stations in the state. No injuries were reported.
The weather system that slid into this part of the country mixed with a wall of warm, moist air that produced strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms, said James Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“This air mass has a lot of water in it,” Brown said. “There is potential for heavy rain and flash flooding through Thursday.”