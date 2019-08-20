Traffic delays near Keene State College are possible Wednesday, as new students move in to their dorms on campus.
Move-in-day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from Keene police, which advises that any delays would affect Main Street, from the intersection with Route 101 north to Bruder Street, and Winchester Street, from the Main Street roundabout west to Winchester Court.
Questions can be directed to Keene State College Campus Safety at 358-2228 or Keene police Officer Matt Bomberg at 357-9813.
Residence halls and apartments will open for returning students on Sunday, ahead of the start of classes Monday.
— Sentinel Staff