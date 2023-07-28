DUBLIN — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday afternoon that a tornado touched down in Dublin on Thursday.
Meteorologists were also set to examine damage in the Keene area Friday. More results from the weather service's survey work are expected later Friday.
The weather service said the damage in Dublin is consistent with an EF-1 tornado, which has maximum wind speeds of 90 to 95 mph.
Good pix available on Dublin road btw 101 and harrisville near Dublin school
