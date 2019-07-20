If you thought Friday was uncomfortable, hold on tight.
The real heat and humidity is expected to move in Saturday, prompting an extreme heat advisory for the region through Sunday afternoon.
Relief will come Monday, weather services say. AccuWeather is calling for possible thunderstorms Monday, making way for pleasant temperatures in the 70s Tuesday.
Below is a list of free or low-cost places in the area to cool off, and some simple proactive measures to take to be safe and prepared.
In Keene, the public library at 60 Winter St. is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the public pools at Wheelock and Robin Hood parks are open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5:45 p.m.
Pool rates for city residents are $2 for children ages six to 17 and $4 for people 18 and up, with $2 tacked on to the rates for non-residents in these age groups. Kids ages one to five can use the pools for free regardless of whether they live in Keene.
Also in the city, the air-conditioned lobby of the Keene Family YMCA at 200 Summit Road will be open to members and non-members alike, and non-members can also pay a guest fee to use the entire facility. The Y is open Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Y has also announced an open-doors policy for community members during power outages. In natural disasters, storms or other regional emergencies, people left in the dark are invited to come to the Summit Road facility to use its Internet, showers and bathrooms and to access its heat or air conditioning — whether they belong to the Y or not, the nonprofit organization said in a news release.
On Saturday and Sunday, the North Walpole Fire & Rescue Department at 70 Church St. will be open to the public as a cooling station — complete with air conditioning and cold water — from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
And in Brattleboro, the AC will be on in the lobby of the central fire station at 103 Elliot St.; the West Brattleboro station (station 2) at 16 South St.; the lobby of the police station at 62 Black Mountain Road and at Brooks Memorial Library at 224 Main St. (Library hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
A cooling station will be opened in town if needed, Brattleboro Fire Chief Michael Bucossi said in a Facebook post Thursday. For non-emergency questions or assistance — including requests for welfare checks or for help putting in air-conditioning units — people can call the department at 802-254-4831.
Staying safe
Both Bucossi and Kurt Blomquist, Keene’s emergency management director, urge people to stay hydrated and check in on others — particularly seniors and, Blomquist noted in a news release, people of limited mobility. In an emergency, call 911.
Pets shouldn’t be left in cars — or any unventilated area for that matter, Blomquist said, and like people, should be kept hydrated. See related story on this page.
Bucossi advised people to be aware of heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke.
Both also encouraged people to limit their time in the heat. People should avoid strenuous activity, particularly during the hottest times of the day, Bucossi wrote.
Other measures
Stay in air-conditioned rooms
Run cold water over wrists (where you take your pulse) and feet
Stay in the shade if outdoors
Go to the mall or a store with AC
Keep blinds drawn to keep the sun out
Avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or high amounts of sugar