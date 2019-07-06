If you picked this coming week to take some time off, congratulations.
We’ve settled into a decidedly summer-friendly weather pattern featuring mostly dry conditions, with some of the best days yet ahead. Sunday through Wednesday looks particularly appealing with highs in the mid-80s and humidity levels in the comfortable range.
But in New England, it seems, perfect weather always comes with a price. And that payment comes due Saturday because there’s a good chance those afternoon and evening barbecues will be under siege by rain, lightning and thunder.
A cold front is sweeping in from the upper Midwest and Canada, and it means business. It’s tapping into a moisture-laden atmosphere — the oppressive humidity that bugs love and most of us hate — setting the stage for multiple rounds of slow-moving thundershowers. It wouldn’t be surprising if the National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday, which means conditions are ripe for them to develop.
As is typical, it’s impossible to forecast exactly where they will hit, but the weather service is confident more places than not will see one. In Keene, the weather service says there’s a 65 percent chance it will rain, and several independent agencies offer odds up to 80 percent, including the well-respected Intellicast, which merged with Weather Underground in January.
Rindge officials on Friday postponed the town’s family festival and fireworks from Saturday to Sunday, which looks prescient considering Sunday should be sunny, cooler and much less humid. The Keene Swamp Bats have a home game scheduled Saturday night against Sanford, Maine, so they likely have an early decision to make; the league hates having games postponed after visiting teams arrive, which is a drain on travel budgets.
With the jet stream expected to swing from the Great Lakes through New York City, the front will push the goopy air south of us. It all sets up at least four consecutive days of sunshine, warm temperatures, low humidity and little chance of rain. So if this is a week you chose to take off, a pat on the back is in order.
Last week, many news agencies, including an article here, reported on Europe’s hard-to-believe heat wave in which temperatures climbed above 110 degrees in several countries. Turns out it was merely the climax to what was the hottest June on record worldwide, and it wasn’t even close.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service, which operates several satellites, reported records were obliterated, and many scientists are wondering if it’s a precursor to the rest of the summer. Look for much more on this as data are crunched and studied by climate experts.