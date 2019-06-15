Last weekend was the 66th anniversary of the 1953 tornado that devastated Worcester, Mass., one of the fiercest weather events to ever hit New England. My mother was in it.
It was later estimated to be an F4 on the Fujita Scale, rivaling the strongest tornadoes that blow through renowned Tornado Alley in the Midwest. It killed 94 people, injured nearly 1,300, destroyed about 4,000 buildings and left 10,000 homeless. The funnel was a mile wide, traveled 46 miles, and debris was found as far away as Cape Cod. At the time, it was the costliest tornado to ever hit the U.S. at $52 million, which is close to $500 million in today’s dollars.
As a young boy, I never tired of my mother telling me her story. I have no doubt it fostered my lifelong interest in meteorology, albeit as an amateur observer outside the scientific realm.
My mother was 13 years old and lived in a three-decker in Worcester. She had a babysitting job after school, in another three-decker, and word spread that a severe thunderstorm was on the way. My very worried grandmother didn’t want her to be alone and insisted she take the young child she was watching to their house several blocks away. Not fond of storms anyway, my mother walked over shortly before the storm hit.
The three-decker she had been in was in the path of the funnel, and although the house wasn’t totaled, it was severely damaged. Her own house was untouched, and she described walking through the streets that night seeing houses flattened in some areas while others nearby stood standing. Later, she learned a couple students in the school she attended had been killed.
I asked her to tell me that story over and over, always probing for more details. At the time, of course, radar didn’t exist, but she remembers people talking that day about how conditions were ripe for really bad storms. She didn’t have any personal pictures, but saved newspaper clippings that I would constantly nag her to pull out. I grew up in a rural town, and whenever the skies grew dark and my parents feared severe weather was imminent, we’d head for the cellar.
In piecing together details of the storm, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) discovered local meteorologists did suspect a vigorous storm system was coming and issued what is believed to be New England’s first-ever “severe thunderstorm warning” shortly before noon. They considered adding that a tornado was possible, but worried it might be “unnecessarily alarming.”
The tornado first touched down sometime after 4 p.m. in Petersham, Mass., and trekked east/southeast through Rutland and Holden. Around 5, it sliced through the densely populated northern Worcester neighborhoods, close to where my mother lived. It leveled Assumption College, where two nuns and a priest were killed. It rambled through Shrewsbury and Westborough before dissipating around Southborough.
Steve Gilbert is a Sentinel columnist.