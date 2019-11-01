Despite the dire predictions of rain and some towns even postponing trick-or-treating to other nights, children of the Elm City descended on Pako Avenue Thursday evening in search of sweet treats.
And the weather ended up being not too scary after all, with the heavier winds and rain holding off until 9 p.m.
Pako Avenue is the perfect Halloween candy corridor, some said, because of the density of houses and its proximity to Keene Middle School, where parents parked to meet up with other families.
“Every year — I think this is our fourth year doing Pako Ave.,” Jenna Stromgren of Surry said as her kids put the finishing touches on their costumes in the parking lot. “There’s a lot of houses close together, and you can stop whenever you want to.”
Stromgren’s boys, Porter, 4, and Sawyer, 6, were dressed as a werewolf and a zombie, respectively.
Minutes after sunset, dozens of costumed kids flooded the driveway of Amanda Coe, who has lived on Pako Avenue for just over a year.
Coe, who was dressed as a witch and posted up in her driveway with a bucket of candy at the ready, said one of the first things her neighbors asked her when she moved in was, “Do you like Halloween?”
Last year, Coe said, she wasn’t home for the big night, but this year, she came prepared.
While the weather was no concern for the scores of goblins, witches and inflatable dinosaurs grabbing candy from Coe, she said she couldn’t help but worry about it — but more from an externality perspective.
“I was nervous that it would either be, we would not have enough [candy], because the other towns postponed it, so we’ll probably get more [kids], or fewer,” she said.
Coe stocked up with 700 pieces of candy just in case.
Some of the kids coming up her driveway had elaborate skits planned.
Christopher Truman, 12, dressed up as a soccer player, while his friend Aaron Meehan, 13, donned a sharp mustard-yellow referee uniform.
The inside joke was that Christopher is the only one in the friend group who doesn’t play soccer — he has strong opinions about hockey — so the rule was that anytime someone bumped into him, he would flail on the floor, faking an injury.
To cap off the mockery of the much-derided phenomenon of “flopping” in soccer — a form of gamesmanship where players try fall down in order to draw an advantageous free kick scenario — Aaron would then pull a red card from his shorts and eject Christopher.
While inflatable dinosaurs were quite popular this year, one local teen used another type of puffy attire to push the limits.
Matt Carey, 13, dressed up as the poop emoji.
His friend Connor Buker, also 13, decided to roll as a dino, but Matt drew all of the attention.
“I didn’t know what to get, and I saw poop, and I was like, yeah,” he said.
Connor said his initial inclination was to dress up as a giant pickle.
When asked if the poop emoji would have drawn any discipline at school, both boys sighed.
“They don’t let them wear anything,” Matt’s father, Matt Sr., chimed in. “They can’t wear their outfits at all. It’s a bummer.”
Matt and Connor said they scoped out Pako Avenue because of its density, and the rain was only a small factor in their decision-making.
“I noticed it was sprinkling earlier, but I didn’t think it would get much worse,” Matt said.
For those who missed out Thursday night, there will be opportunities to continue trick-or-treating this weekend, with with Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Swanzey rescheduled for Friday, and Harrisville, Peterborough and Troy for Saturday.
But back on Pako Avenue, to the winner went the spoils.
“You get more candy,” in the rainy conditions, Connor added. “Less kids, more candy.”