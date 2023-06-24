Keene resident Evenson Cadet moved to the United States from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with his wife, Ivaneca Cadet, and 4-year-old daughter Valentina about a month ago under a federal immigration program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. Introduced earlier this year, the program offers a legal pathway for people from these countries to enter the U.S.
“I am here to seek better opportunities and good education for my daughter,” said Cadet, 31, in Haitian Creole.
With his daughter in his arms and his wife by his side, Cadet said he traveled through 10 countries to get to the U.S., starting from Chile, where they had been living temporarily. After reaching Mexico, they were finally able to fill out paperwork with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and board a flight to Boston.
This past week the family experienced their first Juneteenth in the United States. And though the holiday commemorates the liberation of enslaved Black Americans, Cadet described how it resonates with him as well.
“Today is not just a holiday for Black people in America, but internationally for Black people, all over the world,” he said in an interview with The Sentinel this past Monday.
Juneteenth is one of America’s oldest holidays, but wasn’t declared a federal holiday until 2021, 158 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed all enslaved people in states that were in rebellion against the Union. The holiday derives its name from June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for all enslaved people in Texas, who until then did not know about their emancipation.
Haiti’s own history of slavery continues to impact its residents today, Cadet said.
Haiti came under European colonizers in 1492 when Christopher Columbus reached Haiti, under the patronage of the Spanish Crown. Haiti was ceded to France in 1665, and soon became that country’s wealthiest colony.
By the turn of the 18th century, Haiti accounted for more than 800,000 African slaves or one-third of the entire Atlantic slave trade, as reported in the Guardian.
In exchange for Haiti’s independence, King Charles X in 1825 ordered the country to pay 100 million francs (modern day $21 billion) in reparations for the loss of French property.
The economic impacts of this colonial-era debt still affect Haitian lives.
The country is the poorest in Latin America and the Caribbean, with nearly 59 percent of its inhabitants living in poverty, according to the United Nations.
“In Haiti, the French have left, but the remnants of racism [and slavery] still remain,” Cadet said.
This is also true in the U.S., where Black Americans experience higher levels of poverty, incarceration and unemployment, as well as disparities in education and health care.
In 2019, the median wealth of Black households nationally was 87 percent less than that of white households, with Black households having a median wealth of $24,100 compared to the $189,100 for white households, according to the think-tank American Center for Progress.
“I think it is a privilege that a lot of white people have … and refuse to acknowledge the wealth they currently hold is because of slavery,” said Keene State College student Jeadminas Alexis, who also emigrated from Haiti.
Anti-Black racism in immigration
Despite the U.S. being a popular destination for Haitian immigrants, human rights organizations such as Amnesty International have called the American immigration system rife with anti-Black racism against them.
Political instability, economic hardship, a rise in violence and food insecurity are forcing many Haitians to embark on dangerous sea journeys to seek a better life in America. Between 2010 and 2018, almost 100,000 Haitian migrants came to the U.S. seeking asylum.
The United States expelled 25,806 Haitians between September 2021 and May 2022, according to a 2022 report by Amnesty International. During the same time frame, at least 227 flights from the U.S. with deportees landed in Haiti, compared to a total of 37 flights in all of 2020.
Immigration authorities have “continued to evoke the evils of slavery by shackling and handcuffing Black Haitians onboard expulsion flights, inflicting further pain and mental suffering upon them that amounts to torture under international human rights law,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, in a news release about the report.
In 2021, when roughly 14,000 Haitians were trying to seek asylum in Del Rio, Texas, Border Patrol agents turned them away using long reins on horsebacks, in an incident the White House called “horrific.” While Customs and Border Protection said there was no evidence of the reins being used to strike migrants, it condemned the incident as an “unnecessary use of force.”
“It was so cruel watching these pictures. Things I used to see online or in books that had happened [in history] were happening in my lifetime as well,” Alexis said of the incident.
“They treated [us] like we are just animals to them [and] wasn’t worth [their] compassion,” she added.
Alexis moved to Keene from Port-au-Prince in 2016, in the prolonged aftermath of the 2010 earthquake that killed about 250,000 people and displaced more than a million. She is currently hosting the Cadet family and helping them with their legal paperwork. Cadet’s wife and Alexis’ sister have known each other since they were teenagers. They’re both in their 30s now, Alexis said.
“I am thankful they made it safely to the U.S.,” Alexis said of the Cadet family, referencing how dangerous the migration journey for Haitians can be.
Cadet said he is now waiting for his work authorization, so he can start a job and provide for his family.
As for her own experience in the United States, Alexis says she faces struggles as not only a Black woman, but also an immigrant.
“I always knew I was dark-skinned. But, the moment I came to the U.S., I was no longer the beautiful Haitian child. I was just Black,” she said, noting that she has faced racist slurs from a few people in Keene.
Alexis’ cousin Aleksa Romain, 14, says that when she first moved to Keene two years ago, she had to learn about American Black history via the Internet on her own, since she missed initial lessons about Black history at her public school.
Adding to Aleksa’s comment, Alexis said Black history, especially the diversity of Black culture, wasn’t adequately recognized at her middle school and high school. “I don’t remember anyone [who] would talk about it. No one in school would say anything about it,” she said.
As a Haitian in America, Aleksa takes pride in her heritage.
“Celebrating Juneteenth is like celebrating all the Black people in the past,” she said.
“We [Black people all over the world] have so much history,” she added.
And although Haiti was the first Black country to obtain independence from a colonial power, Cadet recognizes the sacrifices Black Americans made to pave the way for the liberation of other formerly-colonized Black countries.
“Black Americans play a big role for me to be here,” he said. “It is for their sacrifices that I am here seeking a better life.”
Editor’s note: The conversation with Evenson Cadet was conducted in Haitian Creole and was translated by Jeadminas Alexis.
